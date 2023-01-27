Augusta fire department respond to Champions Pines Apartment fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta fire departments are responding to a fire at the Champions Pines Apartments early Friday morning.

According to dispatch, the call came in just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday night.

Dispatch could not confirm how many apartments are affected or if anyone is injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

