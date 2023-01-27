Augusta fire department respond to Champions Pines Apartment fire
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:44 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta fire departments are responding to a fire at the Champions Pines Apartments early Friday morning.
According to dispatch, the call came in just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday night.
Dispatch could not confirm how many apartments are affected or if anyone is injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
