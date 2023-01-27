Submit Photos/Videos
2 die in accident at Warren County kaolin, clay mine

Generic ambulance photo
Generic ambulance photo(CBS46 News)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two employees were killed in an accident at a mine in Warren County, the coroner said.

Warren County Coroner Paul M. Lowe said it happened Friday morning.

According to the Federal Mine Safety and Health Administration, the two died in an electrical accident that happened at 6:33 a.m. at the pit mine that produces kaolin and ball clay.

According to news reports, the employer was Piedmont Mining. We reached out to the company, which referred us to a human resources representative who hasn’t returned our messages.

According to news reports, the company said the Federal Mine Safety and Health Administration was investigating and that the company was fully cooperating.

The company said it was committed to learning how the accident happened and preventing things like that from happening in the future, according to news reports.

Photos on the Facebook page of the company, with offices listed at 815 N. Main St. in Wrens, show a quarry-like operation with vast stretches of raw soil, dirt moving equipment and exposed rocks.

