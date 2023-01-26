Wagener man accused of sexual exploitation of a minor

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who is accused of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to authorities, Preston Key, 35, of Wagener, was arrested Tuesday in connection with crimes that were reported Sept. 20.

Key was charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree.

The charges stemmed from a cyber-tip and from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, according to deputies.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.