Rural economic program to boost efforts in Burke County

A core team of leaders like this one in Burke County will learn to analyze economic and labor market data over a couple of years and identify community resources that drive growth.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County is being added to a program to help leaders of rural communities create quality places where people want to live, work, visit and learn.

The University of Georgia is expanding its so-called placemaking activities to Baldwin, Ben Hill and Burke counties. Washington County is also a focus of similar efforts that are taking place in 16 counties across the state.

The university is using $249,980 in U.S,. Department of Agriculture funds on a program called PROPEL – Planning Rural Opportunities for Prosperity and Economic Leadership.

PROPEL will develop a strategy to support economic efforts that capitalize on a community’s unique needs and assets.

A core team of leaders in each community will learn to analyze economic and labor market data over a couple of years and identify community resources that drive growth.

The effort has three main objectives:

  • Build the capacity of rural community leaders for placemaking and community planning.
  • Develop a community placemaking strategy.
  • Assist communities with implementing their plan.

