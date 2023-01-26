Road closures announced for Trump visit to Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Saturday will see additional security at the State House in Columbia during former President Donald Trump’s visit.

His visit is his first public campaign event of 2024 in his run to be re-elected president. Organizers said he will be joined by Sen. Lindsey Graham and Gov. Henry McMaster.

The SC Department of Public Safety said it is coordinating with Secret Service protection protocols. On Saturday, Jan. 28, multiple streets will be closed and access will be limited to the building.

The State House complex will be closed to the public. Any access will only be available through the east side grounds on Sumter St.

Road closures:

Sumter Street, between Gervais Street and Pendleton Street

Pendleton Street, between Assembly Street and Main Street

Senate Street, from Sumter Street to Marion Street

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.