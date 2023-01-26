Submit Photos/Videos
Road closures announced for Trump visit to Columbia

FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. Trump is planning to hold the first public campaign event of his 2024 White House bid in the early-voting state of South Carolina. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)(Rebecca Blackwell | AP)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Saturday will see additional security at the State House in Columbia during former President Donald Trump’s visit.

His visit is his first public campaign event of 2024 in his run to be re-elected president. Organizers said he will be joined by Sen. Lindsey Graham and Gov. Henry McMaster.

The SC Department of Public Safety said it is coordinating with Secret Service protection protocols. On Saturday, Jan. 28, multiple streets will be closed and access will be limited to the building.

The State House complex will be closed to the public. Any access will only be available through the east side grounds on Sumter St.

Road closures:

  • Sumter Street, between Gervais Street and Pendleton Street
  • Pendleton Street, between Assembly Street and Main Street
  • Senate Street, from Sumter Street to Marion Street

