Reward offered for clues on gunshots at Keysville mayor’s home

KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot up the Keysville mayor’s home and another residence.

Just before 11 p.m. Jan. 15, Burke County deputies arrived to the home of Mayor Linda Wilkes-Davis to investigate gunshots.

Upon arrival, deputies noticed Davis’ front window was struck twice and there were two bullet holes in the side of the home. Deputies found two projectiles in the home and three shell casings outside.

Deputies met with multiple witnesses who said they heard the gunshots around Country Lane and Tyrone Brooks Street.

Deputies also recovered six shell casings at the beginning of Tyrone Brooks Extension.

Another home was struck by bullets, as well, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is urged to call 706-554-6633 or 706-554-2133. Callers can remain anonymous.

