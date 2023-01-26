Utility lines blamed for backup on westbound Riverwatch Parkway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Westbound Riverwatch Parkway was at a standstill for miles late Thursday afternoon between Topgolf Way and downtown.

Georgia Department of Transportation traffic monitors showed that traffic wasn’t moving.

The culprit appeared to be utility lines that had fallen across Riverwatch at Topgolf Way.

The backup around 5:26 p.m. stretched eastward nearly all the way downtown from a stop light near the popular shopping area that includes Costco, Topgolf and Dave & Busters.

Utility lines were down across Riverwatch Parkway at Topgolf Way on the evening of Jan. 26, 2023. (WRDW)

