Paceline donates $400K towards cancer prevention projects, treatments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Paceline is donating around $400K to the Georgia Cancer Center.

The newest donation brings Paceline’s total donations to over $1 million since 2018. Those donations go towards cancer prevention projects and treatments.

Thursday is also a celebration for all those who gave their time to raise these donations. The awards include top fundraiser, top team, and top volunteer.

