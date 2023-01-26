Submit Photos/Videos
Paceline donates $400K towards cancer prevention projects, treatments

Paceline is donating around $400K to the Georgia Cancer Center.
Paceline is donating around $400K to the Georgia Cancer Center.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Paceline is donating around $400K to the Georgia Cancer Center.

The newest donation brings Paceline’s total donations to over $1 million since 2018. Those donations go towards cancer prevention projects and treatments.

MORE | Rural economic program to boost efforts in Burke County

Thursday is also a celebration for all those who gave their time to raise these donations. The awards include top fundraiser, top team, and top volunteer.

