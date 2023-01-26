Olive Road accident claims life of bicyclist who was hit by 2 vehicles

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bicyclist has died two weeks after being hit by a vehicle on Olive Road in an accident that led to five other people being hit.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Thursday that Marico Dorsey, 53, of Augusta, passed away Wednesday night.

Dorsey was struck by a vehicle in front of a church, and five people rushed to the street to pray over him and keep him from being hit again.

But another vehicle hit them as well as Dorsey.

One of the people trying to help Dorsey after the Jan. 11 crash at Olive Road and Eagles Way told News 12 her life flashed before her eyes.

“I looked up, the van was coming straight towards us, and I jumped out of the way. When I jumped out of the way, that’s when the van hit the other four people. And my moms said their bodies went flying everywhere,” LaShawn Vines said.

Vines says she had trouble sleeping because the accident is just too hard to get out of her head.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.