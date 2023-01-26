Have you seen this missing Burke County 89-year-old?

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Robert Walker Jr., 89, left Walker Place Circle in Burke County on Wednesday, and his family has not heard from him.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue pants, green sweater and brown boots.

If you see Walker, contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.

