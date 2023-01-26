Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Have you seen this missing Burke County 89-year-old?

Robert Walker Jr.
Robert Walker Jr.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Robert Walker Jr., 89, left Walker Place Circle in Burke County on Wednesday, and his family has not heard from him.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue pants, green sweater and brown boots.

If you see Walker, contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Piedmont Augusta
Misunderstanding at hospital spurs alert to AU community
Prosecutors said a husband and wife have been sentenced to jail for stealing over $230,000 from...
2 local men lose $53,000 in cash to separate scammers
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
Why strangers from around world are drawn to help mauled boy
xxx
Augusta reaches stopgap deal for ambulance service
(Source: WALB)
Pedestrian killed after walking in path of big-rig on I-20

Latest News

I-TEAM Update: Status zero continues to get worse in Aiken County
Strom Thurmond students get out of the classroom and into nature
Grant Me Hope: This is Layla
Grant Me Hope | ‘I can bring certain people some happiness’
Is there a solution coming to combat issues within Augusta Transit?
Augusta mayor speaks out about ambulance crisis