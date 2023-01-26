Grovetown cops nab man accused of planning sex with 14-year-old girl

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department has arrested a man accused in a child exploitation case, according to authorities.

According to authorities, Christian Garland, 22, was arrested Thursday morning in connection with crimes that were reported to have occurred Wednesday, according to police.

According to the Grovetown Criminal Investigation Division, Garland began chatting with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old female on a social media app.

Despite being advised multiple times that he was conversing with a juvenile, Garland continued to send sexually explicit messages while asking to arrange a meeting to engage in sexual intercourse, according to police.

Garland was very specific and graphic in his intentions despite being repeatedly reminded that he was conversing with a juvenile, according to police.

According to authorities, Garland was taken into custody without incident after arriving at a predetermined meeting location where he had planned to lead the child back to his home for sexual intercourse, according to police.

After his arrest, Garland was informed that he had been conversing with Sgt. William Loomer of the Grovetown Police Department, who is also assigned to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to authorities.

Garland is charged with one count of enticing a child for indecent and two counts of violation of the child exploitation and prevention act, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.