Grant Me Hope | ‘I can bring certain people some happiness’

By Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Layla.

The 12-year-old likes to read and she loves animals.

“I enjoy talking to my friends, watching movies, and reading. I like TV shows like ‘Stranger Things.’ You never know what’s going to happen unless you watched it all,” she said.

To her, education matters the most so she can be what she wants to be when she grows up.

“I want to be a veterinarian or a surgeon,” she said.

She works well with people.

“I think I can bring certain people some happiness because apparently everyone in my school seems to love me, and they come and tell me all their problems,” she said.

To inquire about Layla, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

