Details revealed on Aiken fire that killed 64-year-old woman

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning new details about a fire that killed one person and injured another in Aiken.

The fire was reported at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday at 1338 Aldrich St. NE.

According to a report released Thursday by the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the first crews to arrive were told by residents that two victims were still trapped inside.

Firefighters got in through a window and removed the victims.

Sylvia Spann, 64, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Concetta Spann, 35, was injured and was was taken in critical condition to to Doctors Hospital of Augusta, which has a burn center.

Also on the scene were four children ages 2, 3, 4 and 5, who got out safely, and a 48-year-old man, according to the report.

An autopsy for Silvia Spann will be performed in Newberry.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.