Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Details emerging on plans to improve Broad Street in Augusta

By Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are getting a clearer picture of the Broad Street improvement proposals.

This would be from Milledge Road to East Boundary Street. And the plans include a park dedicated to James Brown.

A contractor has not been selected for the project yet, but if the Augusta Commission votes yes on the project construction would start after the Masters Tournament this year.

MORE | Downtown Augusta crosswalk voice has a southern accent?

Almost a year ago, back in February, after years of talking about a new look downtown, city leaders announced big changes coming to Broad Street.

City leaders said our downtown is outdated. So they started pushing for what they say is the biggest renovation Broad Street’s ever seen.

More green space, seating areas and bike lanes are all part of the plan.

Leaders said plans had been pushed back a bit from the original plan, but we should start seeing bulldozers on every corner as spring approaches.

MORE | Augusta mayor speaks out about ambulance crisis

Leaders say they’ll approach this project in phases, block by block, so Broad Street will never be completely shut down. The estimated completion date is 2025.

Back in June, Augusta commissioners approved $700,000 for the Riverwalk. In November, they tacked on another $90,000.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Piedmont Augusta
Misunderstanding at hospital spurs alert to AU community
Prosecutors said a husband and wife have been sentenced to jail for stealing over $230,000 from...
2 local men lose $53,000 in cash to separate scammers
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
Why strangers from around world are drawn to help mauled boy
xxx
Augusta reaches stopgap deal for ambulance service
(Source: WALB)
Pedestrian killed after walking in path of big-rig on I-20

Latest News

MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- National Green Juice Day, CSRA Heart Ball, and more!
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, center, looks down away from a monitor as the state's...
LIVE NOW: Day 4: Testimony begins in Alex Murdaugh murder trial
MM
Kim Dillard talks about the Later Gator 5 & 10k
MM
Bonnie Cox tells us about the CSRA Heart Ball