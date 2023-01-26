Details emerging on plans to improve Broad Street in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are getting a clearer picture of the Broad Street improvement proposals.

This would be from Milledge Road to East Boundary Street. And the plans include a park dedicated to James Brown.

A contractor has not been selected for the project yet, but if the Augusta Commission votes yes on the project construction would start after the Masters Tournament this year.

Almost a year ago, back in February, after years of talking about a new look downtown, city leaders announced big changes coming to Broad Street.

City leaders said our downtown is outdated. So they started pushing for what they say is the biggest renovation Broad Street’s ever seen.

More green space, seating areas and bike lanes are all part of the plan.

Leaders said plans had been pushed back a bit from the original plan, but we should start seeing bulldozers on every corner as spring approaches.

Leaders say they’ll approach this project in phases, block by block, so Broad Street will never be completely shut down. The estimated completion date is 2025.

Back in June, Augusta commissioners approved $700,000 for the Riverwalk. In November, they tacked on another $90,000.

