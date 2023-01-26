Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Chilly temperatures the next few days. More rain expected by Sunday.
By Tim Strong
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dry weather and cooler-than-average temperatures will be the weather story today and Friday. Mostly sunny skies are expected with high temperatures in the mid to low 50s. Winds will still be breezy out of the west between 10-15 mph.

Friday morning will be cold with sunrise temperatures near 30 and wind chills in the 20s. Mostly sunny skies during the day with highs remaining cool in the mid to low 50s. Winds will be out of the west between 8-12 mph.

Saturday looks pretty good for your outdoor plans with dry weather expected, although temperatures will be below average with lows in the upper 20s Saturday morning and afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Showers will be possible again Sunday, mainly in the afternoon. Showers will continue to ramp up in coverage Sunday night and into early Monday.

Most of the rain should clear out during the day Monday with highs warmer in the mid-60s. A few showers are possible again late Tuesday into Wednesday. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

