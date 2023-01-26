Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dry weather and cooler-than-average temperatures will be the weather story again Friday. Mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures getting colder in the low 30s. Winds will be out of the west between 3-8 mph overnight and that will bring wind chills in the 20s by Friday morning.

Friday morning will be cold with sunrise temperatures near 30 and wind chills in the 20s. Mostly sunny skies during the day with highs remaining cool in the mid to low 50s. Winds will be out of the west between 8-12 mph.

Saturday looks pretty good for your outdoor plans with dry weather expected, although temperatures will be below average with lows in the upper 20s Saturday morning and afternoon highs near 60. Winds will be variable and generally less than 10 mph.

We do look dry for the first half of Sunday with morning lows in the mid-30s and afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Showers will be possible again Sunday, mainly late the afternoon and getting heavier into Sunday night - early Monday. Rain totals look to be over and inch for the central CSRA and possible over 2″ for the southern CSRA.

Most of the rain should clear out late in the day Monday with highs warmer in the mid-60s. A few showers are possible again late Tuesday into Wednesday. Keep it here for updates.

Rain will move into the region Sunday afternoon and get heavier Sunday night. (WRDW)

