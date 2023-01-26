Dad returned to S.C. in murder case that sparked missing-child alert

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A murder suspect is back in South Carolina after being extradited in a case that sparked a nationwide hunt for a missing girl.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said 47-year-old Antar Jeter was extradited Tuesday from Virginia, where he was found last month.

Jeter is charged with murder in the shooting death of 46-year-old Crystal Jumper, whose body was found in her Louise Drive home on Thanksgiving Day. The West Columbia man is also charged with grand larceny in the theft of Jumper’s vehicle.

He was missing for weeks after the death, as was Aspen Jeter, the young daughter he had with Jumper.

Aspen was eventually found safe, and her father was taken into custody Dec. 9 in Danville, Va.

“This was an extremely delicate investigation as we had a 6-year-old child involved,” Ravenell said. “We had to consider all possibilities and keep this little girl’s welfare in mind at all times.”

The child has since been returned to the Palmetto State, where she is with family.

Bond was deferred to a circuit court judge during a hearing on Wednesday.

