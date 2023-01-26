Submit Photos/Videos
Contractors take next steps toward Columbia County hospital

Turner Construction says they’re expecting to put shovels in the ground in May and that the...
Turner Construction says they’re expecting to put shovels in the ground in May and that the foundation will take shape by the end of the year.(WRDW)
By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We moved one step closer to shovels in the ground for a long-awaited hospital in Columbia County.

The group overseeing construction invited local contractors to come out to an information session to find out how to bid on work to keep as many locals as they can on the project.

Turner Construction wants 250 to 300 locals on this project. The group says they are currently in the design development phase of the project.

The next phase will require a lot of workers.

“You’re talking concrete, architectural, precast masonry, structural steel, millwork,” said Theresa Schroeder, vice president of community and citizenship.

For a lot of jobs…

“There’s windows, there’s carpet and flooring, and, you know, people that do bathroom installation, so plumbing, mechanical, I can go on and on,” she said.

Seventy local subcontractors met at the session Wednesday evening.

Lauren Hinkel and Shawn Gearheart, Precision Walls said: “For anyone here, this would represent a large percentage of their annual revenue. For us at our location in Columbia, this will be a significant bid, most likely the largest job we’d be doing at that time.”

And after years of waiting, they’re expecting to put shovels in the ground in May and that the foundation will take shape by the end of the year.

“When they bring people with them from another state, it just takes money out of the community and opportunity from the community. It maybe leaves a bad taste in people’s mouths,” said Gearheart.

A plan that has previously put more than 50 percent back into locals’ pockets.

“All the people who live locally here would benefit from a successful job,” he said.

