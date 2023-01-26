Charlie Norwood nurses rally to alert the public about staffing crisis

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Registered nurses at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta joined thousands other members of National Nurses United holding demonstrations Thursday.

The local nurses gathered Thursday morning outside the Charlie Norwood downtown location.

They said they want the hospital industry to end their profession’s staffing crisis by providing safe numbers of nurses to care for patients.

It’s an issue many hospitals are facing across the nation. Nurses are experiencing burnout and mental exhaustion from working mandated overtime shifts and carrying the weight of short-staffed hospitals.

The demand for health care service has gone up, but nurses are not being hired at a fast enough rate to keep up with the need.

Nurses at the VA hospital say they see it everyday, wiping tears from their eyes and sweat off of their backs to make sure veterans are getting the care they deserve while working exhausting hours.

NNU nurses claim this winter’s surge in RSV, influenza, and COVID patients resulted in crisis conditions because of a decades-long campaign by hospitals to decrease inpatient beds, particularly in pediatric units and units deemed less profitable, and short-staff units to maximize profits.

To combat the staffing crisis, the Department of Veterans Affairs Augusta Health Care System will host a hiring event from 8 a.m. to noon on Feb. 25 at the uptown campus, Room 3B125, 1 Freedom Way.

Positions are open in VA Augusta’s long-term care residence and spinal cord injury unit. Jobs include registered nurse, licensed practical nurse, health technician, and nursing assistant.

New nursing graduates and experienced nursing professionals are encouraged to attend. VA nursing leaders will conduct on-site interviews for qualified candidates. Bring several copies of an updated resume.

