Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Bear takes 400 selfies on trail camera

Out of 580 images captured on the park camera, 400 were of one bear.
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Sometimes it takes a while to strike the perfect selfie.

A bear in Colorado knows the struggle after it bared all about 400 times on a trail camera.

Normally, the City of Boulder Open Space & Mountain Parks trail cams capture bears scratching or eating or giving viewers a rear view.

But sometimes the bears investigate the cameras.

Out of 580 images captured by one trail cam, 400 of them were bear selfies, according to Philip Yates, a spokesperson for Boulder Open Space & Mountain Parks.

“Obviously, the bear was looking for the right angle,” he said.

The selfies ranged from full-on frontals to side profiles to close-ups.

Despite all of the photos, Yates said they could not determine whether the bear was male or female.

Just like with human selfies, some were rejects, getting the bear’s paw instead of its face.

Wildlife experts said they never know which creatures will trigger their motion-activated cameras, but a bear going for 400 selfie shots was not what they were expecting.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Piedmont Augusta
Misunderstanding at hospital spurs alert to AU community
Prosecutors said a husband and wife have been sentenced to jail for stealing over $230,000 from...
2 local men lose $53,000 in cash to separate scammers
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
Why strangers from around world are drawn to help mauled boy
xxx
Augusta reaches stopgap deal for ambulance service
(Source: WALB)
Pedestrian killed after walking in path of big-rig on I-20

Latest News

I-TEAM Update: Status zero continues to get worse in Aiken County
Lawmakers call for investigation against gun company that they say is marketing to kids
Strom Thurmond students get out of the classroom and into nature
FILE - A man walks past boxes that were moved out of the Eisenhower Executive Office building,...
Past US presidents, VPs asked to recheck for classified docs
Grant Me Hope: This is Layla
Grant Me Hope | ‘I can bring certain people some happiness’