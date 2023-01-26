Augusta mayor speaks out about ambulance crisis

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s mayor is speaking a day after city leaders reached a stopgap deal to keep ambulance service running despite rejecting a contract with the current provider.

“The interest and well-being of Augusta-Richmond County constituents remains the Mayor’s priority,” his office said in a statement Thursday morning.

“While this has been an ongoing issue that the Administration inherited, we are working diligently to find solutions and are proud to have a month-to-month contract with Gold Cross in place to ensure continuity of service and our community’s safety. The Mayor is also excited about the prospect of Augusta pursuing the zone, something he has supported since his campaign,” his statement said.

The Augusta Commission voted Wednesday in favor of a month-to-month short-term deal with Gold Criss Emergency Medical Services to avoid a gap in service.

The deal will cost the city $250,000 at first, then $150,000 each subsequent month.

The money source will continue to be American Rescue Plan funds.

Not everything is ironed out just yet. The start time is uncertain but soon. Plus city leaders will need to check with attorneys to see if the deal is legal to proceed with.

The month-to-month deal with Gold Cross will expire upon designation of a new provider by the state and when that provider is ready to start.

The decision came during an emergency meeting of the commission that began at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The commission on Tuesday had voted down a contract with Gold Cross after the company sought substantial subsidies – on the order of an initial $2 million, then $2 million more per year – from the city to continue operating here. Gold Cross blamed rising costs and the number of patients who don’t pay.

Gold Cross has already surrendered its emergency medical services zone, and its responsibilities will end Jan. 31.

The state will not allow the city to go without an EMS provider, Johnson said, so the state will designate a provider for Augusta, most likely from multiple parts of the state.

In the interim, Gold Cross will continue to offer service under the month-to-month deal.

Steven Vincent with Gold Cross says the zone can only be open for 10 days and then it closes. That may not be enough time for lengthy negotiations with a potential new provider.

And that’s where the short-term deal may help out.

Augusta does not have the resources right now to provide emergency medical services on its own.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.