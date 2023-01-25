What’s to come for the local Junior Achievement Discovery Center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In March, we told you about the brand-new JA Discovery Center designed to help Richmond and Columbia County students.

The discovery center in Savannah is similar to what ours will look like. Here’s how it’s going to help your kids learn about financials and real-world experience.

“When you walk in, you’ll see that this space looks like Savannah, the one in the CSRA will look very similar to the CSRA,” said Ashley Whitaker, JA Augusta, director of development.

A space with landmarks and businesses unique to our area.

This was Britant Burnett’s first time in a discovery center. She is the CEO of United Way of the CSRA.

Her initial feeling of walking in is why they’re looking to invest in the center coming to our area.

“Well, it was loud. They were fun. They were funny, and they were focused,” she said.

One of those students was James Hamond. He is making his second trip of the year here.

“It’s been a good time. Every time it’s always really fun,” he said.

He shows us how they learn to budget, and you can hear how loud the center gets.

“You have your minimum and your maximum for some, and you have to go through your stuff like an employee, utilities, health care, and entertainment,” said Hamond.

One aspect they teach is budgeting for philanthropy, something United Way says will go a long way.

“Not just to recognize the logo but learn about what happens, what philanthropy looks like and what it does, and most importantly, how these students, even at a young age, can become involved in that with the life skills when they do become adults, and they are able to give back by themselves,” said Burnett.

As plans are taking shape for bringing a center unique for students, JA is looking forward to the next step on Feb. 9 when they break ground for the center.

