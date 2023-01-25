‘We don’t have a plan’: With no ambulance service, what’s next for Augusta?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commissioners voted down a contract with Gold Cross.

The contract needed six yes votes to pass. It only had five.

Voting against the contract were commission members Jordan Johnson, Stacy Pulliam, Tony Lewis, and Francine Scott. Voting Yes were Catherine Smith McKnight, Alvin Mason, Sean Frantom, Brandon Garrett, and Wayne Guilfoyle. Abstaining was Bobby Williams.

The mayor is only allowed to cast the deciding vote if there is a tie, and since it was 5-4-1, the vote died there.

What happens next? We spoke with city leaders to figure out where we go from here.

“We need to be able to provide accountable ambulance service as people call 911. They have to have confidence that they’re going to be responded to in a timely manner. Right now, we don’t have a plan,” said Mayor Garnett Johnson.

No ambulance service and no plan is the reality after commissioners turned down the contract. The company pulled out of Richmond County after serving the area for 17 years.

While the official timeline for what happens next is in the hands of the state, Steven Vincent says Gold Cross is already working on its exit from the county.

“It will not be a very lengthy process,” he said.

You could see Gold Cross ambulances off the road as soon as February.

The state will decide who takes over in the interim. Many wonder if the fire department will take on the role ofof Augusta, Richmond County’s primary EMS provider as they have in the past.

The Augusta Professional Firefighters Association tells us while it’s not out of the question, there is a lot of work to be done before they commit.

Full Statement:

We hoped that an agreement could be reached today regarding EMS coverage for the citizens of Augusta. Unfortunately, that was not the case and is cause for concern. We will continue support the ongoing efforts resolve this issue and assist in anyway possible to ensure proper and professional EMS services for the citizens of Augusta. We would support a Department run EMS only if it was a separate division within the department. The previous administration’s attempt to integrate the two fundamentally different services clearly illustrated the issues of staffing, funding, and recruitment that each division faces. We are just now overcoming the ramifications of that particular ill advised decision.We would support a separate operational division devoted to EMS that ensures that the citizens of Augusta receive both professional, efficient and effective Fire protection and emergency medical services.

They say they lost 300 employees the last time this happened in a field already struggling to recruit and retain.

One of the biggest concerns they have is fire response being affected by the need for ambulance services in the county if a separate division of the department isn’t created specifically for EMS.

