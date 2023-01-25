Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘We don’t have a plan’: With no ambulance service, what’s next for Augusta?

No ambulance service and no plan is the reality after commissioners turned down the Gold Cross...
No ambulance service and no plan is the reality after commissioners turned down the Gold Cross contract. The company pulled out of Richmond County after serving the area for 17 years.(Contributed)
By Taylor Martin
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commissioners voted down a contract with Gold Cross.

The contract needed six yes votes to pass. It only had five.

Voting against the contract were commission members Jordan Johnson, Stacy Pulliam, Tony Lewis, and Francine Scott. Voting Yes were Catherine Smith McKnight, Alvin Mason, Sean Frantom, Brandon Garrett, and Wayne Guilfoyle. Abstaining was Bobby Williams.

The mayor is only allowed to cast the deciding vote if there is a tie, and since it was 5-4-1, the vote died there.

What happens next? We spoke with city leaders to figure out where we go from here.

MORE | Augusta leaders reject ambulance contract: What’s next?

“We need to be able to provide accountable ambulance service as people call 911. They have to have confidence that they’re going to be responded to in a timely manner. Right now, we don’t have a plan,” said Mayor Garnett Johnson.

No ambulance service and no plan is the reality after commissioners turned down the contract. The company pulled out of Richmond County after serving the area for 17 years.

While the official timeline for what happens next is in the hands of the state, Steven Vincent says Gold Cross is already working on its exit from the county.

“It will not be a very lengthy process,” he said.

MORE | Reports tell why 2 Augusta firetrucks overturned in a week

You could see Gold Cross ambulances off the road as soon as February.

The state will decide who takes over in the interim. Many wonder if the fire department will take on the role ofof Augusta, Richmond County’s primary EMS provider as they have in the past.

The Augusta Professional Firefighters Association tells us while it’s not out of the question, there is a lot of work to be done before they commit.

Full Statement:

They say they lost 300 employees the last time this happened in a field already struggling to recruit and retain.

One of the biggest concerns they have is fire response being affected by the need for ambulance services in the county if a separate division of the department isn’t created specifically for EMS.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexavia Aguirre
‘I don’t even know what happened’: Questions loom on 1-year-old’s death in Aiken County
Corporate stores have posted notices on Facebook or on their websites about how they are...
Scammers targeting SNAP recipients in Georgia, South Carolina
Firetruck overturns on westbound I-20 on-ramp from Washington Road.
Reports may tell why 2 Augusta firetrucks overturned in a week
A motorcyclist died in a crash that was reported at 3:15 p.m. Saturday for an accident on the...
Traffic accidents kill 4 people in 3 days across CSRA
If you have ever been in downtown Augusta, you may have seen a man waving and smiling, and not...
Augusta celebrity Wavy Man brightens the day for many

Latest News

City of Augusta's street development meeting
City of Augusta's street development meeting
They hope this will serve as a building equipped with tools to prepare students for high-speed...
Augusta Prep breaks ground on $11 million science, engineering building
Student organization aims to battle hunger by limiting food waste
Student organization aims to battle hunger by limiting food waste
Gold Cross
Augusta leaders reject ambulance contract: What’s next?