Shootings didn’t shut down Captain D’s, but a fire did

This was the scene at Captain D's on Wrightsboro Road after a fatal shooting in June 2022.
This was the scene at Captain D's on Wrightsboro Road after a fatal shooting in June 2022.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire has shut down a Captain D’s that’s been the site of a murder and separate gunfire in recent months.

The fire was reported at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday at the restaurant, 3166 Wrightsboro Road, according to the Augusta Fire Department.

The business was damaged substantially enough to be shut down, according to the fire agency. Four engines and two trucks were dispatched.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and there were no injuries.

It’s just the latest malady for the restaurant.

On Oct. 24, someone fired a gun into the building, but no one was hit. Tyler Jones was arrested.

The Captain D’s was the site of the fatal shooting on June 14 of Eurl Kittles, 42, of Augusta. Authorities ultimately arrested suspect Ravanell Gomillion, 40.

