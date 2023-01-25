Second metro Atlanta Whataburger opens in Woodstock

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You can say goodbye to the days of passing through the sleepy little town of Woodstock.

There’s a hustle and bustle on Highway 92 and it has a lot to do with a new restaurant.

“It’s a madhouse. It’s so tight, it’s such a compact little area, went in there, and the line was wrapped this way, going over that way. No, I’m not doing all of that,” Whataburger Jeff Dickerson said.

A Whataburger fast food joint opened next door to an already busy Chick-Fil-A prompting police to issue a traffic alert for the area.

“We’re going to have a couple of officers out here throughout the night and we’ve also got the lane coned off that way we can keep traffic at a slow pace and in the correct lane and we also have message boards up,” Sgt. Jeremy Cochran with Woodstock Police said.

If you’re heading eastbound you should use the far-right lane to access the restaurant. And if you’re going westbound, the police said you’ll need to make a U-turn at parkway 575 to get in line. Everyone else might want to avoid the area altogether.

“We’re going to do these multiple days. I believe we’re going to do it for about a week,” Cochran said.

And next door at the art and ink tattoo gallery they’re hoping all this buzz over Whataburger will leave a positive mark on their business as well.

“Hopefully, all the traffic over there is going to lead to people coming over here. You can grab a burger, get a tattoo, maybe get a piercing,” Tattoo artist Lauren Long said.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Whataburger is opening its newest Georgia location Thursday in the Woodstock area.

The restaurant located at 9766 GA-92 will operate with drive-thru service only, but the company said it plans to roll out dining room access, online and app ordering, and curbside and delivery in the coming weeks.

“It’s easier than ever for Georgians to get their Whataburger fix as the market’s second restaurant in the Atlanta area gears up to open in Woodstock on Thursday, January 26, bringing the brand’s signature customized burgers and an extensive menu of fresh, bold flavors with a side of extraordinary hospitality.”

In partnership with franchisee Made to Order Holdings, Whataburger plans to open nine additional Atlanta-area restaurants in 2023, and more than 50 over the next seven years, including:

503 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming, Ga. 30040

2925 Buford Dr, Buford, Ga. 30519

900 Pavilion Pkwy, Monroe, Ga. 30656

10106 Alcovy Rd, Covington, Ga. 30014

3201 Atlanta Hwy, Athens, Ga. 30606

SEQ – Scenic Hwy N & North Rd SW, Snellville, Ga. 30078

15 Wallace Blvd, Dawsonville, Ga. 30534

The Woodstock Police Department is advising residents to expect delays in the area Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.