Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

The Razzies removes its nomination of 12-year-old for worst actor after backlash

The Razzies said they will be nominating only actors 18 years old or older after facing...
The Razzies said they will be nominating only actors 18 years old or older after facing backlash for nominating a 12-year-old for worst actor.(John Wilson / The Golden Raspberry Award Foundation)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Razzies have removed a child actor from their annual list of nominees for worst actor following a public backlash.

Ryan Kiera Armstrong was nominated this week for worst actress for her performance in “Firestarter,” a remake of an adaptation based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, the formal name for the Razzies, is a satire of Hollywood award shows, celebrating the best of the worst in cinema.

The organization, however, received backlash for their nomination of Armstrong this year given that she is only 12 years old.

The Razzies said it has now removed Armstrong from the nominations list and issued a formal apology.

Moving forward, the Razzies said it will only nominate those who are 18 years old or older.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
Why strangers from around world are drawn to help mauled boy
Piedmont Augusta
Misunderstanding at hospital spurs alert to AU community
Corporate stores have posted notices on Facebook or on their websites about how they are...
Scammers targeting SNAP recipients in Georgia, South Carolina
Prosecutors said a husband and wife have been sentenced to jail for stealing over $230,000 from...
2 local men lose $53,000 in cash to separate scammers
Alexavia Aguirre
Many questions loom about 1-year-old’s death in Aiken County

Latest News

President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban
The Federal Trade Commission said an increase in deceptive advertising and junk fees in the...
Federal Trade Commission cracks down on false advertising, discriminatory pricing in auto industry
Gov. Henry McMaster will lay out his vision for the new year to the people of South Carolina in...
WATCH LIVE: McMaster delivers State of the State address
The Federal Trade Commission said an increase in deceptive advertising and junk fees in the...
Feds crack down on false advertising, discriminatory pricing in auto industry
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Superintendent to depart in wake of shooting by boy, 6