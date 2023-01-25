Rabid raccoon found in Martinez, health officials warn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A rabid raccoon was found in a populated area near Osprey Lane in the Oak Brook subdivision in Columbia County, health officials say.

When found on Jan. 17, the raccoon appeared sick and was unable to move. It did not have direct contact with humans or pets.

The Columbia County Health Department sent the raccoon to the Georgia Public Health Laboratory in Decatur for rabies testing. Test results confirmed the raccoon was positive for rabies.

The Columbia County Health Department Environmental Health Section recommends the following:

Make sure your dogs and cats are currently vaccinated against rabies.

Do not let your pets roam free. They are more likely to have contact with a rabid wild animal.

Avoid feeding your animals outside. This draws stray and wild animals to your doorstep.

Teach your children not to approach wild animals and animals they don’t know.

The Columbia County Health Department is asking all residents to make sure pets are vaccinated against rabies and to avoid all contact with wild animals.

In addition, report any contact of humans and domestic animals with wild animals to Columbia County Health Department Environmental Health Section office at 706-868-3330 or Columbia County Animal Services at 706-868-3375.

For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/rabies/index.html.

