One on One with Richard Rogers | Update on economic developments in Augusta

This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Richard Rogers
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have a better idea about our local economy after a conference hosted by University of Georgia’s College of Business.

Cal Wray was the keynote speaker.

He’s president of Augusta’s Economic Development Authority and talks one on one with Richard Rogers on what’s thriving in Augusta and what businesses are facing.

