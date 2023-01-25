Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Leilani Simon has motion hearing scheduled for Wednesday

Police say Leilani Simon has been arrested and charged in the death of her toddler son, Quinton.
Police say Leilani Simon has been arrested and charged in the death of her toddler son, Quinton.(Chatham County Detention Center via WTOC via Gray Media Group)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Wednesday, the mother accused of murdering her 20-month-old son is due back in court.

During a hearing, a superior court judge will decide what kinds of documents are going to be available and who can access them as the case moves forward.

Earlier this month, Simon’s lawyers asked a judge to let them see all Department of Family and Children’s Services files involving Leilani’s three children, two of their fathers, and her mother, Billie Jo Howell.

However, the Department of Family and Children’s Service is asking the judge to keep those files away from Leilani Simon’s lawyers. This is all about whether disclosing those records will impact Simon getting a fair trial and if it would violate protections for the children involved in those DFCS cases.

On Wednesday, we hope to find out from the judge how those records will be handled. Court is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. We will have the latest on air and online from that hearing.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corporate stores have posted notices on Facebook or on their websites about how they are...
Scammers targeting SNAP recipients in Georgia, South Carolina
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
Why strangers from around world are drawn to help mauled boy
Alexavia Aguirre
Many questions loom about 1-year-old’s death in Aiken County
Anniebel Hall
Report released on Burke County crash that killed pregnant mom
If you have ever been in downtown Augusta, you may have seen a man waving and smiling, and not...
Augusta celebrity Wavy Man brightens the day for many

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh sits with his legal team as jury selection continues before his trial at the...
LIVE BLOG: Day 3: 12 primary jurors, alternates selected in Murdaugh trial
Three local Girl Scouts have been awarded the Presidential Volunteer Service Award for their...
Local Girl Scouts earn Presidential Volunteer Service Award
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivers his State of the State address on Jan. 25, 2023.
Kemp touts jobs, teacher pay in State of the State address
McCormick Correctional Institution
S.C., Ga. join effort to jam cellphone signals inside prisons
Augusta city leaders and ambulance service Gold Cross have gone back and forth trying to get a...
Emergency meeting to focus on Augusta ambulance service