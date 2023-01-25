Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘Incident’ reported at Piedmont Augusta hospital

Piedmont Augusta
Piedmont Augusta(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University sent out an alert to students and faculty members about an “incident” at Piedmont Augusta hospital.

The message was sent out at 1:04 p.m. Wednesday through the “JAG Alert” system.

The alert said there were “no active threats to the AU community at this time.”

Augusta University Medical Center and the school’s health sciences campus are near neighbors of Piedmont in Augusta’s medical district.

News 12 has reached out to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Piedmont to learn more about the incident.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corporate stores have posted notices on Facebook or on their websites about how they are...
Scammers targeting SNAP recipients in Georgia, South Carolina
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
Why strangers from around world are drawn to help mauled boy
Alexavia Aguirre
Many questions loom about 1-year-old’s death in Aiken County
Anniebel Hall
Report released on Burke County crash that killed pregnant mom
If you have ever been in downtown Augusta, you may have seen a man waving and smiling, and not...
Augusta celebrity Wavy Man brightens the day for many

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh sits with his legal team as jury selection continues before his trial at the...
LIVE BLOG: Day 3: 12 primary jurors, alternates selected in Murdaugh trial
Three local Girl Scouts have been awarded the Presidential Volunteer Service Award for their...
Local Girl Scouts earn Presidential Volunteer Service Award
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivers his State of the State address on Jan. 25, 2023.
Kemp touts jobs, teacher pay in State of the State address
McCormick Correctional Institution
S.C., Ga. join effort to jam cellphone signals inside prisons