‘Incident’ reported at Piedmont Augusta hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University sent out an alert to students and faculty members about an “incident” at Piedmont Augusta hospital.

The message was sent out at 1:04 p.m. Wednesday through the “JAG Alert” system.

The alert said there were “no active threats to the AU community at this time.”

Augusta University Medical Center and the school’s health sciences campus are near neighbors of Piedmont in Augusta’s medical district.

News 12 has reached out to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Piedmont to learn more about the incident.

