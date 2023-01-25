Submit Photos/Videos
Hearing held to decide if cameras allowed in courtroom during murder trial of Leilani Simon

Leilani and Quinton Simon
Leilani and Quinton Simon(Contributed)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A dispute over media access in the murder trial of Leilani Simon.

Simon is accused of killing her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon.

Wednesday’s hearing was all about whether news organizations will be allowed to record what happens in this case.

Of course the case has gotten national attention and many news organizations, including WTOC, filed the necessary paperwork to record what goes on in court.

Judge Tammy Stokes was supposed to oversee the proceedings.

However, it ended up being Judge Michael Karpf presiding he stated that Stokes was “unavoidably out of court” and he was covering in her absence.

Also present Leilani Simon’s public defender and a prosecutor working the case.

Judge Karpf said that Georgia law “generally allows media to cover trials and in-court proceedings.”

The prosecutor responded that he plans on objecting to any media recording, broadcasting, or livestreaming what happens in court.

Judge Karpf said that Judge Stokes would have to be the one to rule on this and that he “might watch the livestream when it happens.”

Karpf then ended court for the day without making a ruling.

We did learn a couple things from court Wednesday.

The next hearing is scheduled for February 13th, but Judge Karpf said that hearing will likely be dropped from the calendar.

Another thing to note the prosecution said they think Leilani’s trial will take about a week once a jury is chosen.

