Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia to reinstate eligibility verifications for Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids members

Medicaid redeterminations begin on April 1.
Federal law requires all states, including Georgia, to check who is still eligible to receive Medicaid coverage within 14 months.
By Jamarlo Phillips and Rachel Aragon
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia will soon begin reinstating eligibility verifications for Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids members, which were paused during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Georgia Department of Human Services and Georgia Department of Community Health are asking Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids members to confirm their contact information as soon as possible before Medicaid redeterminations begin on April 1.

Federal law requires all states, including Georgia, to check who is still eligible to receive Medicaid coverage within 14 months.

This will be the first time many of Georgia’s 2.7 million Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids members will be required to go through redetermination, which was a routine process prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They haven’t done any checks since March of 2020 so everyone has been able to keep their coverage for that entire period without having to renew,” said Laura Colbert, Executive Director of Georgians for a Healthy Future.

“Now that we know redetermination will begin April 1, 2023, it’s more important than ever for Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids members to make sure their contact information is up to date so we can reach them with critical, timely information, said DHS Commissioner Candice Broce. We want to make sure that eligible Medicaid members do not risk losing their family’s coverage.”

Georgia Medicaid members can update their information in one of three ways:

1. Online at DHS’ benefits website: gateway.ga.gov

2. In person at their local DFCS office, by appointment only: dfcs.georgia.gov/locations

3. By phone at 1-877-GA-DHS-GO or 711 for the hearing-impaired

“We urge people to update their contact information ahead of the April 1st renewal start date, but if you miss that start date, don’t panic,” said Colbert. “Your Medicaid coverage goes until your renew date comes up.”

To determine if your family is eligible for PeachCare for Kids coverage, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
Why strangers from around world are drawn to help mauled boy
Piedmont Augusta
Misunderstanding at hospital spurs alert to AU community
Corporate stores have posted notices on Facebook or on their websites about how they are...
Scammers targeting SNAP recipients in Georgia, South Carolina
Prosecutors said a husband and wife have been sentenced to jail for stealing over $230,000 from...
2 local men lose $53,000 in cash to separate scammers
Alexavia Aguirre
Many questions loom about 1-year-old’s death in Aiken County

Latest News

Augusta University, Augusta Tech partner for new program
Augusta reaches stopgap deal for ambulance service
Former News 12 reporter writes book to teach kids valuable lessons
Former News 12 reporter writes book to teach kids valuable lessons
What’s the status of the McDuffie County Animal Shelter?
What’s the status of the McDuffie County Animal Shelter?
Augusta city leaders and ambulance service Gold Cross have gone back and forth trying to get a...
Augusta reaches stopgap deal for ambulance service