Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban

President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former President Donald Trump's personal account after two-year suspension following the Jan. 6 insurrection.(Jacquelyn Martin | AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By The Associated Press and BARBARA ORTUTAY and JILL COLVIN
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former President Donald Trump’s personal account after a two-year suspension following the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The company said in a blog post Wednesday it is adding “new guardrails” to ensure there are no “repeat offenders” who violate its rules.

“In the event that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation,” Meta, which is based in Menlo Park, California, said.

Trump, in a post on his own social media network, blasted Facebook’s decision to suspend his account as he praised his own site, Truth Social.

“FACEBOOK, which has lost Billions of Dollars in value since “deplatforming” your favorite President, me, has just announced that they are reinstating my account. Such a thing should never again happen to a sitting President, or anybody else who is not deserving of retribution!” he wrote.

He was suspended on Jan. 7, a day after the deadly 2021 insurrection. Other social media companies also kicked him off their platforms, though he was recently reinstated on Twitter after Elon Musk took over the company. He has not tweeted.

Banned from mainstream social media, Trump has been relying on Truth Social, which he launched after being blocked from Twitter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
Why strangers from around world are drawn to help mauled boy
Piedmont Augusta
Misunderstanding at hospital spurs alert to AU community
Corporate stores have posted notices on Facebook or on their websites about how they are...
Scammers targeting SNAP recipients in Georgia, South Carolina
Prosecutors said a husband and wife have been sentenced to jail for stealing over $230,000 from...
2 local men lose $53,000 in cash to separate scammers
Alexavia Aguirre
Many questions loom about 1-year-old’s death in Aiken County

Latest News

A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police chief calls Iowa school shooting ‘sad and pointless’
What’s the status of the McDuffie County Animal Shelter?
What’s the status of the McDuffie County Animal Shelter?
Augusta city leaders and ambulance service Gold Cross have gone back and forth trying to get a...
Augusta reaches stopgap deal for ambulance service
Here’s how it’s going to help your kids learn about financials and real-world experience at the...
What’s to come for the local Junior Achievement Discovery Center