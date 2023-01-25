Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rain will continue this afternoon and move out later this evening. Severe weather is not expected for the rest of the day. Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight with low temperatures dropping to the upper 30s by early Thursday. Winds will be steady out of the west between 8-12 mph.

Dry weather and cooler-than-average temperatures will be the weather story Thursday and Friday. Mostly sunny skies are expected Thursday with high temperatures in the mid to low 50s. Winds will still be breezy out of the west between 10-15 mph.

Friday morning will be cold with sunrise temperatures near 30. Mostly sunny skies during the day with highs remaining cool in the mid to low 50s. Winds will be out of the west between 8-12 mph.

Saturday looks pretty good for your outdoor plans with dry weather expected, although temperatures will be below average with lows near 30 Saturday morning and afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Showers will be possible again Sunday, mainly in the afternoon. Showers will continue to ramp up in coverage Sunday night and into early Monday.

Most of the rain should clear out during the day Monday with highs warmer in the mid-60s. A few showers are possible again late Tuesday into Wednesday. Keep it here for updates.

Staying dry the next few days with more showers expected by Sunday. (WRDW)

