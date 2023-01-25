Submit Photos/Videos
Crash on I-20 causes eastbound lane closures

(Source: WALB)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash on Interstate 20 near mile marker 160 has eastbound traffic at a standstill.

According to Georgia Department of Transportation, the call came in at 7:39 a.m.

At this time, one eastbound lanes are closed.

Details of the crash are limited at this time.

Georgia Department of Transportation does not anticipate the scene clearing until 12 p.m.

