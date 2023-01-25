Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Columbia County man charged in assaults that spanned a decade

Michael Kent, 54, arrested on Tuesday.
Michael Kent, 54, arrested on Tuesday.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies arrested a man on suspicion of aggravated assault in an abuse case the victim says went on for at least 10 years.

The victim told deputies she recently left Michael Kent, 54, and finally got the courage to report the abuse to authorities.

According to deputies, the victim provided multiple videos of Kent striking her and pictures of injuries from over the past six months to a year.

Kent was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault and simple battery, according to authorities. The evidence was submitted and the investigation is still under review.

MORE | Leilani Simon has motion hearing scheduled for Wednesday

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corporate stores have posted notices on Facebook or on their websites about how they are...
Scammers targeting SNAP recipients in Georgia, South Carolina
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
Why strangers from around world are drawn to help mauled boy
Alexavia Aguirre
Many questions loom about 1-year-old’s death in Aiken County
Anniebel Hall
Report released on Burke County crash that killed pregnant mom
If you have ever been in downtown Augusta, you may have seen a man waving and smiling, and not...
Augusta celebrity Wavy Man brightens the day for many

Latest News

Piedmont Augusta
Misunderstanding about hospital spurs alert to AU community
WRDW
Episode 7: The Savannah River
State Rep. Karlton Howard suffered a medical emergency while at the State Capitol on...
Rep. Karlton Howard suffers medical emergency at Ga. Capitol
(Source: WALB)
Pedestrian killed by big-rig after walking into its path on I-20