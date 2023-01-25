Columbia County man charged in assaults that spanned a decade

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies arrested a man on suspicion of aggravated assault in an abuse case the victim says went on for at least 10 years.

The victim told deputies she recently left Michael Kent, 54, and finally got the courage to report the abuse to authorities.

According to deputies, the victim provided multiple videos of Kent striking her and pictures of injuries from over the past six months to a year.

Kent was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault and simple battery, according to authorities. The evidence was submitted and the investigation is still under review.

