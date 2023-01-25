Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta Prep breaks ground on $11 million science, engineering building

They hope this will serve as a building equipped with tools to prepare students for high-speed internet, cloud technology, 3D printing, and more.
They hope this will serve as a building equipped with tools to prepare students for high-speed internet, cloud technology, 3D printing, and more.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARTINEZ Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Prep broke ground Tuesday afternoon on the $11 million W. Rodger Giles Institute for Inquiry building.

They hope this will serve as a building equipped with tools to prepare students for high-speed internet, cloud technology, 3D printing, and more.

That’s something school leaders say is a better fit for the 21st century.

MORE | Augusta student caught with gun, arrested, police say

“We wanted to build something that was a comprehensive approach to science education. That means the traditional things, you think about that we all went through. Biology, chemistry, physics, and then things that have really matured over the last two decades in schools. Coding, robotics, engineering, and then we wanted a futuristic piece in this. That was dealing with virtual reality tools,” said Derrick Willard, head of the school.

With Augusta’s cyber center near, the school is looking to create an environment that will prepare its students to tackle the STEM industry. The two-story high-tech building is set to open in 2024.

