American Airlines adding flights to Augusta for Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - American Airlines is adding new flights, additional frequencies and more seats for customers looking to fly to Augusta Regional Airport for the Masters Tournament in April.

Starting April 2, the airline is adding capacity to Augusta from Austin (AUS), Boston (BOS), Charlotte (CLT), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), LaGuardia (LGA), Miami (MIA), Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Philadelphia (PHL) and Phoenix (PHX).

Added flights include:

One daily round-trip flight from Austin to Augusta with an Embraer E175 on April 2, 6 and 10.

One daily round-trip flight from Boston to Augusta will be added April 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 9 and 10 on an Embraer E175.

Additional round-trip frequencies will be added from Dallas-Fort Worth to Augusta with a Boeing 737 aircraft operating twice daily April 2-5 and 8-9 and three times daily on April 6, 7 and 10.

One daily round-trip flight from New York LaGuardia Airport to Augusta will be added April 2-10, with an additional second flight on April 6, 7, 9 and 10. Most of these flights will be operated on an Embraer E175.

One daily round-trip flight from Miami International Airport to Augusta will be added April 2-10 on an Embraer E175, with an additional second flight on April 6, 7 and 10.

One daily round-trip flight from Chicago O’Hare Airport to Augusta will be added April 2-10 on an Embraer E175, with an additional second flight on April 6, 7 and 10.

One daily round-trip flight from Philadelphia International Airport to Augusta will be added April 2-10 on an Embraer E175, with an additional second flight April 5-7 and 9 -10.

American will operate a Boeing 737 from Phoenix to Augusta on April 2, a round-trip flight between the airports on April 6 and a return flight to Phoenix on April 10.

Masters week will be April 2-9, with the tournament itself taking place April 6-9 at Augusta National Golf Club.

