Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

American Airlines adding flights to Augusta for Masters

Augusta Regional Airport
Augusta Regional Airport(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - American Airlines is adding new flights, additional frequencies and more seats for customers looking to fly to Augusta Regional Airport for the Masters Tournament in April.

Starting April 2, the airline is adding capacity to Augusta from Austin (AUS), Boston (BOS), Charlotte (CLT), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), LaGuardia (LGA), Miami (MIA), Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Philadelphia (PHL) and Phoenix (PHX).

Added flights include:

  • One daily round-trip flight from Austin to Augusta with an Embraer E175 on April 2, 6 and 10.
  • One daily round-trip flight from Boston to Augusta will be added April 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 9 and 10 on an Embraer E175.
  • Additional round-trip frequencies will be added from Dallas-Fort Worth to Augusta with a Boeing 737 aircraft operating twice daily April 2-5 and 8-9 and three times daily on April 6, 7 and 10.
  • One daily round-trip flight from New York LaGuardia Airport to Augusta will be added April 2-10, with an additional second flight on April 6, 7, 9 and 10. Most of these flights will be operated on an Embraer E175.
  • One daily round-trip flight from Miami International Airport to Augusta will be added April 2-10 on an Embraer E175, with an additional second flight on April 6, 7 and 10.
  • One daily round-trip flight from Chicago O’Hare Airport to Augusta will be added April 2-10 on an Embraer E175, with an additional second flight on April 6, 7 and 10.
  • One daily round-trip flight from Philadelphia International Airport to Augusta will be added April 2-10 on an Embraer E175, with an additional second flight April 5-7 and 9 -10.
  • American will operate a Boeing 737 from Phoenix to Augusta on April 2, a round-trip flight between the airports on April 6 and a return flight to Phoenix on April 10.

Masters week will be April 2-9, with the tournament itself taking place April 6-9 at Augusta National Golf Club.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
Why strangers from around world are drawn to help mauled boy
Piedmont Augusta
Misunderstanding at hospital spurs alert to AU community
Corporate stores have posted notices on Facebook or on their websites about how they are...
Scammers targeting SNAP recipients in Georgia, South Carolina
Prosecutors said a husband and wife have been sentenced to jail for stealing over $230,000 from...
2 local men lose $53,000 in cash to separate scammers
Alexavia Aguirre
Many questions loom about 1-year-old’s death in Aiken County

Latest News

This was the scene at Captain D's on Wrightsboro Road after a fatal shooting in June 2022.
Shootings didn’t shut down Captain D’s, but a fire did
Items like cereal are 16% higher, bread is 22% higher, and egg prices have doubled. Economists...
Is raising chickens the solution to higher egg costs? Food at home index shows more than eggs higher by double digits
Now hiring sign
Georgia, South Carolina rank 9th, 11th for job quitting
The tenant claims the landlord wanted her to fix the broken furnace; the landlord says she only...
Can your landlord make you responsible for maintenance?