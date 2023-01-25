Submit Photos/Videos
1 dead, another injured after structure fire in Aiken County

City of Aiken Fire Department
City of Aiken Fire Department(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead and another is injured after a structure fire on the 1300 block of Aldrich Street on Wednesday morning.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire at 1300 block of Aldrich Street at 12:25 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters located 64-year-old Sylva Spann who was pronounced dead on the scene.

MORE | Augusta leaders reject ambulance contract: What’s next?

Spann’s daughter was also found inside the home. She was transported to Doctors Hospital in critical condition.

An autopsy for Spann will be performed in Newberry,

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by Aiken Department of Public Safety.

