Reports: Braves play-by-play broadcaster Chip Caray leaving for another team

By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A big change could be coming for the Atlanta Braves.

The Athletic and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution are reporting that longtime Braves television play-by-play broadcaster Chip Caray is leaving to work for another team.

Chip Caray, who has been announcing for the Braves since the 2005 season, is said to be moving by his own choice to the St. Louis Cardinals, as reported by The Athletic and AJC.

Neither the Braves nor Bally Sports have confirmed this move yet. The Braves sent Atlanta News First the following statement in response to Caray leaving.

Caray’s father, the late Skip Caray, also announced for the Braves, and his grandfather, the late legendary broadcaster Harry Caray, was famous for calling for the St. Louis Cardinals. Harry Caray also announced for the Chicago Cubs.

Chip Caray is said to be replacing Dan McLaughlin, who was the Cardinals’ play-by-play TV announcer for 24 years before he and the team parted ways in December after his third DWI arrest.

