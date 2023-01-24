Reports: Braves play-by-play broadcaster Chip Caray leaving for another team

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A big change could be coming for the Atlanta Braves.

The Athletic and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution are reporting that longtime Braves television play-by-play broadcaster Chip Caray is leaving to work for another team.

Chip Caray is leaving the #Braves TV broadcast booth for a similar position with the Cardinals, sources have told The Athletic. Caray, son of the late Braves broadcaster Skip Caray, was raised in St. Louis and is the grandson of legendary former Cardinals broadcaster Harry Caray. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) January 23, 2023

As we reported @ATLNewsFirst at 11, sources telling us announcer Chip Caray is leaving @Braves for the @Cardinals . It's where his legendary grandfather made his name. Good luck Chip! — fred kalil (@fredkalil) January 24, 2023

Chip Caray, who has been announcing for the Braves since the 2005 season, is said to be moving by his own choice to the St. Louis Cardinals, as reported by The Athletic and AJC.

Neither the Braves nor Bally Sports have confirmed this move yet. The Braves sent Atlanta News First the following statement in response to Caray leaving.

“Nothing is official right now, so we will not be commenting. If that changes, we’ll let you know.”

Caray’s father, the late Skip Caray, also announced for the Braves, and his grandfather, the late legendary broadcaster Harry Caray, was famous for calling for the St. Louis Cardinals. Harry Caray also announced for the Chicago Cubs.

Chip Caray is said to be replacing Dan McLaughlin, who was the Cardinals’ play-by-play TV announcer for 24 years before he and the team parted ways in December after his third DWI arrest.

