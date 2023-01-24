Report released on Burke County crash that killed pregnant mom

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly released accident report gives details about a crash that killed a pregnant mother and her unborn child last week.

First responders rushed to the scene of the crash that happened around 9 a.m. Jan. 18 on Story Mill Road between Corley Road and Henderson Road near Tinkers Creek Trail. The location is just south of Hephzibah.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said the crash claimed the life of Anniebel Hall, 24, and her unborn child. Bell died at a hospital where she was taken after the crash, according to Deputy Coroner Bonnie Powell.

She lived in the area where the crash occurred, Powell said.

Officials say the vehicle was driven by 47-year-old Tonya Hall.

An accident report was released Tuesday morning, stating that the 2004 Buick Rainier was traveling south in the 7300 block of Story Mill when it crossed the center line and left the roadway on the east shoulder. The Rainier, identified in the accident report as “V-1,″ then overturned, ejecting the Tonya and Anniebel Hall, who where in the front seats.

The driver told deputies she did not know why she left the roadway, according to the accident report.

“The driver of V-1 is found to be at fault in this accident for Traveling too Fast for Conditions (Wet Road), and Failure to maintain lane,” the accident report states. “This crash investigation is ongoing.”

Two of Anniebel’s children were in the back seat, properly restrained, and neither was injured.

According to Anniebel’s mom, she was 19 weeks pregnant with a girl.

