Registration now open for Drive, Chip and Putt qualifiers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Registration for 2023-2024 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying is now open at DriveChipandPutt.com.

Founded by the U.S. Golf Association, Masters Tournament and Professional Golfers’ Association of America, the competition will host its 10th season of qualifying events this year for boys and girls ages 7-15.

The free program can be accessed in all 50 states and was launched to introduce more youths to golf in a fun and welcoming environment.

Local qualifying begins in April at more than 340 sites nationwide and will continue throughout the summer.

Entrants will play in girls’ and boys’ divisions in four age categories, with scoring centered on skill development in driving, chipping and putting.

Online registration makes it easy for parents to sign up their golfer and find a local qualifier near them, organizers said.

Registration is open to golfers of all skill levels with no prior experience required to participate.

Top performers at the local level will advance through subregional and regional qualifiers in July/August and September/October, respectively.

From these qualifiers, 80 finalists – 40 boys and 40 girls – will earn an invitation to compete in the National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club on April 7, the eve of the 2024 Masters Tournament. Qualifiers are conducted by all 41 sections of the PGA of America across the country.

The first event slated for the April 30 local qualifying kickoff will take place at Ridgecrest Golf Club in Nampa, Idaho. The full breakdown and schedule of 2024 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying is as follows:

Local (April to August): More than 340 host sites throughout all 50 states. No more than three juniors advance in each age/gender category from every venue.

Subregional (July and August): 61 host sites in more than 30 states. Two juniors advance in each age/gender category from every venue.

Regional (September and October): 10 host sites in 10 regions. One junior advances in each age/gender category from every venue.

National finals (April 7, 2024): 80 total participants at Augusta National Golf Club.

The regional qualifying events in September and October of this year are set to take place at 10 host sites on the following dates:

Sept. 9: Scioto Country Club in Columbus, Ohio: One of four courses to host the U.S. Open (1926), Ryder Cup (1931), PGA Championship (1950) and U.S. Amateur Championship (1968). Also hosted two U.S. Senior Opens (1986, 2016).

Sept. 16: TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.: Host of The Northern Trust PGA Tour playoff event in 2020.

Sept. 16: Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa.: Host of the 1997 U.S. Junior Amateur and 1977 U.S. Amateur. Site of the 2020 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and 1962 and 2026 PGA Championship.

Sept. 17: Sea Island Golf Club at St. Simons Island, Ga.: Site of eight USGA amateur championships. Host of The RSM Classic PGA Tour event since 2010.

Sept. 17: Champions Golf Club in Houston: Site of five USGA championships, including the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open, 1969 U.S. Open and 1993 U.S. Amateur. Host of the 1967 Ryder Cup.

Sept. 24: Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colo.: Host of The International on the PGA Tour for 21 years. Will host PGA Tour playoff event – the BMW Championship – in 2024.

Sept. 24: Desert Mountain Golf Club (Outlaw Course) in Scottsdale, Ariz.: Site of the 2012, 2015 and 2016 PGA Tour Champions season-ending Charles Schwab Cup.

Sept. 24: The Golf Club of Tennessee in Kingston Springs, Tenn.: Site of the 2018 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship.

Oct. 1: Chambers Bay in University Place, Wash.: Host of the 2015 U.S. Open Championship, the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur and 2010 U.S. Amateur.

Oct. 1: TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.: Host of the John Deere Classic since 2000.

For more information on Drive, Chip and Putt, visit drivechipandputt.com, follow @DriveChipPutt on Twitter and @DriveChipAndPutt on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.