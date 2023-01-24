More than half of SC voters against Biden and Trump for 2024, poll says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - According to a poll from the South Carolina Policy Council, more than half of the voters they polled in the state said the country would be better off if neither Joe Biden nor Donald Trump is elected president in 2024.

Spry Strategies randomly sampled 640 people in the state who are likely voters for the poll between Jan. 17 and 19.

Here is the breakdown of the poll results:

94% said they are extremely likely to vote in the 2024 Primary Election for President of the U.S.

43% said they have a very unfavorable opinion of President Joe Biden. 27% said they have a very favorable opinion.

37% said they have a very unfavorable opinion of former President Donald Trump. 27% said they have a very favorable opinion.

54% said the country would be better off if neither Biden nor Trump wins the presidency in 2024.

60% said they will vote in the Republican primary. 47% said Republicans should nominate someone else for the presidency.

53% of GOP voters said they are very confident Trump is physically and mentally fit for a second term.

52% of GOP voters said they would choose Ron DeSantis for the Republican nomination over Donald Trump. 30% with a very favorable view of Trump said they prefer DeSantis.

Overall 58% of likely Democrat voters indicated they are not sold on Biden in 2024.

37% said they believe Biden is physically and mentally fit for a second term.

