It’s ‘do or die’ today for ambulance service in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A decision is expected today on ambulance services that could impact any family in Augusta.

Augusta city leaders and ambulance service Gold Cross have gone back and forth trying to get a solid contract in since last April.

Gold Cross says either there will be a contract today or the company will leave the city.

The company says it needs a substantial subsidy from the city because of rising costs as well as a high number of people who don’t pay for the service they receive.

In last week’s Augusta Commission meeting, a proposed plan to pay Gold Cross almost $2 million a year failed.

Gold Cross also would have gotten a $2 million payment to help with supplies.

Some city leaders have argued Gold Cross needed more accountability.

Today’s meeting starts at 1 p.m.

If Gold Cross leaves, it will cost the city more, according to Gold Cross.

“Just personnel alone each year would cost about $10 million. That’s just in personnel. That’s not cost of ambulances,” said Steven Vincent, vice president of the company.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.