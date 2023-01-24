Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s going to be chilly this evening with temperatures dropping to the mid and low 40s by midnight. Temperatures will increase overnight towards daybreak Wednesday as clouds move in and a warm front lifts north through the region. A few showers are possible overnight and before sunrise as the warm front moves through.

First Alert (WRDW)

Severe Outlook (WRDW)

Right now, there is a low risk for strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday as a cold front passes through. It is expected to be windy all day with winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour at times. We have issued a FIRST ALERT Wednesday in anticipation of a few power outages and a chance for severe weather, including a low tornado risk, mainly for the southern CSRA. Storms and wind will start early Wednesday and then move east through the CSRA as we head later in the day.

Dry weather and cooler-than-average temperatures can be expected in the wake of that cold front Thursday and lasting through the weekend. Afternoon highs Thursday will be in the mid-50s and drop to highs near 50 by Friday. Morning lows Friday and Saturday will be below freezing in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Saturday looks pretty good for your outdoor plans with dry weather expected, although temperatures will be below average with lows near 30 Saturday morning and afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Showers will be possible again Sunday, mainly in the afternoon. Showers will continue to ramp up in coverage Sunday night and into early Monday. Keep it here for the latest.

