Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Crosswalk voice gets southern accent in downtown Augusta

Augusta crosswalk
Augusta crosswalk(WRDW)
By Will Volk
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ve been walking downtown on Broad Street, you may have noticed some subtle additions to our crosswalks.

Press the button to cross and you’ll hear a voice guiding you across the street.

The accent is one you’ll only hear in Augusta.

“Walk sign is on to cross Broad Street. Walk sign is on.”

“I’m from New York and we definitely don’t have that,” said Jennifer Moran.

MORE | Local business owners donate earnings to create college scholarships

When Moran moved to Augusta, she had to make sure she heard it right. “The voice is a weird sound, I mean it throws you off at first, but you get used to it I guess,” said Moran.

“Walk sign is on to cross 12th Street.”

“They have some prerecorded messages you can use, or you can record your own message,” said Assistant Director of Traffic, Augusta Engineering John Ussery.

Ussery says they wanted something unique for Augusta. They could’ve used the generic voice, but they decided to do it themselves.

“It’s actually someone that we have on staff. We volunteered to record the voices that you hear today,” he said.

MORE | Augusta celebrity Wavy Man brightens the day for many

He didn’t want to appear on camera, but his voice can be heard every day.

“Some people that aren’t from here, especially if they’re not from the south, they sort of get a little bit of a chuckle out of it, especially because he has that southern drawl in his voice,” said Ussery.

Ussery believes a lot of people in the community like it. Moran is getting used to it.

“It’s definitely a voice you can get used to,” he said.

He says he has no plans o change it.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexavia Aguirre
‘I don’t even know what happened’: Questions loom on 1-year-old’s death in Aiken County
Firetruck overturns on westbound I-20 on-ramp from Washington Road.
Reports may tell why 2 Augusta firetrucks overturned in a week
Corporate stores have posted notices on Facebook or on their websites about how they are...
Scammers targeting SNAP recipients in Georgia, South Carolina
A motorcyclist died in a crash that was reported at 3:15 p.m. Saturday for an accident on the...
Traffic accidents kill 4 people in 3 days across CSRA
Justin Gilstrap
Georgia Bulldogs express support for mauled 11-year-old boy

Latest News

Senator Jon Ossoff says $26 million is heading to Fort Gordon to help expand child care.
I-TEAM Exclusive: Senator Ossoff discusses multimillion-dollar child care facility
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse Tuesday...
BLOG: Judge rules on motions, jury selection continues in Alex Murdaugh trial
Eboni and Jay Fields
Sister and brother duo turn shared hobby into family business
AU
AU unveiling new Center for Writing Excellence