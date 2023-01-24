Augusta student caught with gun, arrested, police say
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student was arrested Monday at the Performance Learning Center on Walton Way after he was found with a gun.
Zayden Mckeone, 17, was in classroom 220 of the Performance Learning Center when he was found with a Glock semi-automatic firearm.
According to the arrest warrant, the incident occurred at 12 p.m.
A Richmond County Board of Education Office retrieved the firearm from the side of a wool hat Mckeone was sitting on.
Mckeone has been charged with weapons in a school building/grounds/functions and possession of a handgun by a person under 18-years-old.
