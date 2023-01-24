Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta student caught with gun, arrested, police say

Performance Learning Center on Walton Way
Performance Learning Center on Walton Way(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student was arrested Monday at the Performance Learning Center on Walton Way after he was found with a gun.

Zayden Mckeone, 17, was in classroom 220 of the Performance Learning Center when he was found with a Glock semi-automatic firearm.

According to the arrest warrant, the incident occurred at 12 p.m.

MORE | Deputies’ report sheds light on 1-year-old’s death in Aiken County

A Richmond County Board of Education Office retrieved the firearm from the side of a wool hat Mckeone was sitting on.

Mckeone has been charged with weapons in a school building/grounds/functions and possession of a handgun by a person under 18-years-old.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexavia Aguirre
Deputies’ report sheds light on 1-year-old’s death in Aiken County
A motorcyclist died in a crash that was reported at 3:15 p.m. Saturday for an accident on the...
Traffic accidents kill 4 people in 3 days across CSRA
Firetruck overturns on westbound I-20 on-ramp from Washington Road.
Reports may tell why 2 Augusta firetrucks overturned in a week
Justin Gilstrap
Georgia Bulldogs express support for mauled 11-year-old boy
Corporate stores have posted notices on Facebook or on their websites about how they are...
Scammers targeting SNAP recipients in Georgia, South Carolina

Latest News

MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- National Peanut Butter Day, world's oldest dog, and more!
MM
Neil Pond talks Oscars Nominations
MM
Katy Nastro tells us the best travel destinations in 2023
MM
Jennifer Frantom talks about the Lip Sync Challenge at SafeHomes!