Augusta man sentenced after beating girlfriend in 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been found guilty in a 2019 aggravated assault and battery incident in Augusta.

District Attorney Jared T. Williams announced Keith Reese, 44, is accused of “brutally beating” his girlfriend in October 2019.

He was found guilty of aggravated assault and battery after a two-day jury trial, according to officials.

Officials say the victim went to Reese’s apartment on Alexander Drive after a homecoming celebration and found Reese drunk.

According to evidence presented in court, he screamed at her and became violent, beat her with a television soundbar, and taped her mouth and hands to keep her from breathing.

Judge John Flythe sentenced Reese to five years in prison, followed by 15 years on probation.

“This is a Richmond County Jury standing up for domestic violence victims and saying this will not be tolerated in our community,” said ADA Brown.

“ADA Brown is actually on paternity leave, days away from the birth of his first child, but he came back to ensure justice was served for this victim,” said District Attorney Jared Williams. “He is an example of selfless service to our community, and I am so proud and thankful for what he does for the citizens of the Augusta Judicial Circuit.”

