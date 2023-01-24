2 local men lose $53,000 in cash to separate scammers

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown police are looking for a woman who’s accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a man she met online.

Kelsey Beverlin, 29, has green eyes, red and blond hair, is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, according to police. She drives a blue or black BMW.

Police said they learned Friday that she’d stolen from the 49-year-old male victim:

$38,000 in cash.

$225 from his bank account.

Other items including his wallet, debit cards and cellphone.

Kelsey Beverlin, (Contributed)

The victim told police that between 6 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday, Beverlin called and asked if she could stay the night at his residence. He told her to come over.

The victim told police she was with him inside his residence when he noticed her on his cellphone. He could hear his cellphone dinging and asked what was she doing and she stated she was on the phone with friends.

The victim said he fell asleep. When he woke up the next morning, Beverlin was gone – as were his wallet, his cellphone and $38,000 in cash that he had in the residence.

The victim stated he met Beverlin on Skip the game app.

Police said she has warrants on file for the offenses of exploitation of a disabled adult, financial transaction card fraud and theft by taking.

She has connections in Grovetown, Evans and Augusta.

If you see her, don’t approach her but call 706-863-1212.

Also in the news ...

That victim wasn’t the only man in Columbia County to lose thousands in cash over the past few days.

On Friday, a 72-year-old Evans man was on his Chromebook computer and it wouldn’t work, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

A pop-up told him to call a number to fix the issue. The person on the other end of the call said they were with the Bank of America fraud department and gave him another number to call.

The victim called the number and someone claiming to be a Federal Reserve agent told him to send $15,000 in cash to a new York address via FedEx – which he did.

