Traffic accidents kill 3 people in 3 days across CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A rash of traffic accidents claimed the lives of a motorcyclist, a pedestrian and a driver, all within three days.

In Richmond County

The motorcyclist died in a crash that was reported at 3:15 p.m. Saturday for an accident on the eastbound side of the 2300 block of Riverwatch Parkway near Eisenhower Park.

Deputies said a motorcycle driver lost control and the vehicle hit a guardrail.

The driver was identified as 22-year-old Shane McCullough, according to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office.

In Aiken County

A pedestrian died Saturday night after being hit by a car just before 9 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 1 near Cherokee Drive in Aiken County.

Troopers say a 2014 Toyota Avalon was traveling south on the highway and hit a woman who was crossing the road going east.

The driver of the car and two other passengers were not injured in the accident, but the pedestrian died due to her injuries.

According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, a toxicology report is pending and the name of the deceased woman will be released as soon as the family is notified.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

In Saluda County

One person is dead after a car accident in Saluda County on Friday night in Saluda County.

According to trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 10 p.m. on May Branch Road, near Main Road, about 10 miles west of Saluda.

Miller said the crash happened when a 2017 Nissan Altima that was traveling south on May Branch Road ran off the side of the road and hit a mailbox and a ditch, then flipped over.

The driver of that car was pronounced dead, but their name hasn’t been released by the Saluda County Coroner’s Office.

